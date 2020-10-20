Preview: Driving through this year's South Carolina State Fair

Drive through fairgoers can see exhibits featuring art, agriculture, animals and get their favorite fair food.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Families got their first chance to go through the South Carolina State Fair Drive Through on Tuesday.

This year’s state fair is quite different from state fairs in the past. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have changed the setup for the fair to make it a safe and fun place for families and staff.

This year, people are able to experience the fair through a drive through.

"People have been very excited. They were actually lined up to get in," said Nancy Smith, General Manager of the South Carolina State Fair.

Folks at home maybe wondering how long it takes to drive around the entire state fair and what will you get to see.

News 19 decided to check out how long exactly it would take. When Street Squad went through the drive through at 2 p.m., it took about 18 minutes to go through both the drive through and fair food portion of the fair.

Drive through fairgoers can see exhibits featuring art, agriculture, animals and many other things that represent how great the Palmetto State is.

The South Carolina State Fair is underway! It's been rough year for food vendors since many events have been cancelled in 2020. Owners tell me it's a big deal for them to be able to serve people in the community during this difficult time @WLTX @SCStateFair #StreetSquad19 pic.twitter.com/TO74bKnjM9 — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) October 20, 2020

Smith said they've received good feedback on the drive through fair and some people have even gone through the exhibits twice.

"It's been a good reaction," Smith said. In fact, several of the folks working the front gate said we're going to go out and go through again because there were so many great things to see, we need to do it two times to see everything in here."

Smith thought it was important to have the fair this year for the community.

"It's your South Carolina State Fair. The fair is a tradition and that's really the reason we felt it was so important this year to give back," Smith said. "I think those people that are coming from right here in Columbia and then far and wide, they need us now more than ever. So, we are so pleased and thankful that your South Carolina State Fair can open the gates to the folks who have supported us through all these years."

Some people have called News 19 to ask if they would be allowed into the fair if they didn't have a vehicle.

Smith says due to safety precautions, people will need to find a friend who may be able to give them a ride so they can experience the fair.

"We would just ask if you have friends and have some other ways to get to the fair, we would love to have you," Smith explained. "But our number one concern is always the safety of our folks and we felt this was the responsible and really the only way to give back, especially in light of an event like the South Carolina State Fair."

If you didn't have a chance to check out the South Carolina State Fair on Tuesday, don’t worry -- it will be open again on Wednesday. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.