SC GOP leaders discuss 2020 election, introduce legislation

GOP US House members from South Carolina held a press conference to introduce new legislation in response to the presidential election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday at the SC State House, several GOP leaders held a press conference to discuss the 2020 election and voting process.

"South Carolina should really be the corner stone and example for other states to follow," Representative-Elect Nancy Mace said.

Congressman Joe Wilson said that he, along with several of his colleagues, want to improve the election process.

"This delegation today supports common sense legislation that will require a photo ID for voting in person, as well as strong requirements for states to update registration roles to eliminate those who are deceased and those who have moved out of a priciest jurisdiction," Wilson said.

Wilson said voter fraud hotlines should be established thirty days before the election and wants voter list to be updated more often. Mace said the Palmetto State should be an example to the nation on how counting votes should be handled.

"We did a great job under extraordinary circumstances under COVID-19 of handling our election process," Mace said. "Unfortunately, there are many states across the country where voters had very little confidence in the voter process and the American system of voting is only as good as the public's confidence in it."

Both Mace and Wilson said they support President Donald Trump's current legal battles in other states and said once all legal avenues are exhausted they will accept the results.