Columbia, SC (AP) — South Carolina regulators began hearing weeks of testimony over where to set electric rates for South Carolina Electric & Gas customers after the failed construction of two nuclear reactors.

Related: SCE&G, Santee Cooper Abandon Multi-Billion Dollar Project

The rate hearings before the Public Service Commission began Thursday and are expected to last weeks. Lawyers have said they could last through most of November.

Commissioners are trying to decide how much SCE&G customers should pay after the utility lost billions of dollars building two nuclear reactors that were never finished.

Related: SCE&G Rate Cuts: What You Need to Know

Lawyers for consumer advocates and environmental groups want every rate hike previously approved to pay for the program eliminated. That would knock about $27 off the average monthly bill. They also think SCE&G should refund $2 billion already paid.

Related: SCE&G Appeals Ruling; Fight Over Ordered Rate Cuts Continues

SCE&G officials say that would bankrupt the company.

In the hearing's first day, opening statements from several stakeholders laid out the arguments.

The lead attorney for Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club, environmental agencies concerned over the future of SCE&G's merger and the costs handed down to rate-payers, used colorful language to make his point.

“The way we see it, to this Chairman and Commissioners, it's as if we are confronted by a murder, followed by an armed robbery. We find ourselves at the scene of the crime, smoking gun in SCE&G's hand, standing over the dead body of the abandoned VC Summer nuclear project. SCE&G, holding that smoking gun in its hand says, 'Who me?' After denying all guilt for the murder, SCEG turns the gun on us, the rate payers, you the regulators, ORS and the Public Service Commission, 'This is a stick up! Give me your wallets,” Guild said in his opening statement.

Adding that Dominion could either be a 'white knight' savior, or a 'black vulture' picking off the last parts of SCE&G.

Several customers were in attendance seated along the last few rows of seats. Homemade signs criticizing Dominion and SCE&G sat in the hallway outside the hearing room.

One customer, William Dowdey, addressed the Public Service Commission in an opening statement.

“As of August 2015, Bechtel observed that construction was only 21 percent complete. These completion dates were utter fiction, designed to make it look like SCE&G was going to meet the deadline for the expiration of the federal nuclear production tax credit. SCE&G did not know how to fabricate nuclear reactors, but they certainly knew how to fabricate numbers and dates,” Dowdey said during his testimony.

He called the proposed Dominion customer benefits plan 'baloney.'

SCE&G lead attorney David Balser was one of the last attorneys to address the Commission during opening statements.

“SCE&G appreciates the opportunity in this proceeding to tell its side of the story for the first time. Let me begin by saying SCE&G is very sorry for the impact its decision to abandon construction of units 2 and 3 is having upon our customers, the Commission and the state. But no one disputes that abandonment is the right decision,” Balser said to start.

He argued the Westinghouse bankruptcy and Santee Cooper decision to leave the project ultimately led to the current situation, saying it was not solely SCE&G's fault.

Balser also criticized state regulators like the Office of Regulatory Staff for repeating standing "should to shoulder" with SCE&G as they asked for repeated rate increases for years.

“The Commission now has the opportunity to save South Carolina from the finger pointing, scapegoating, and the revisionist history. The Commission can do that by deciding this case straight up on the merits. And on the merits, this case is not close,” Balser said.

The hearing's first day concluded after 4pm Thursday.

Related:

SCE&G Files Lawsuit Over Law That Gave Customers Lower Bills

SCE&G Offering Rate Cuts in Wake of VC Summer Debacle

© 2018 WLTX