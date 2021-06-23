Statewide corrections job fair set for Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? The S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) is hosting a statewide hiring event on Wednesday, as they look to hire more than 100 full and part-time positions at 21 different correctional institutions in South Carolina.
SCDC officials say the average annual salary for positions ranges from $32,000 - $37,000, with possible sign on bonuses starting at $7,500.
Officials with SCDC say other benefits include:
- Unlimited paid overtime available for officers
- Qualified student loan forgiveness program employer
- VA OJT & Apprenticeship Programs available
- Vacation and sick leave accrued yearly
Some of the positions being offered include correctional officers, nurses, food service specialists, certified teachers, and trade specialists.
Officials say there will be possible on-site hiring options the day of the event:
South Carolina Department of Corrections Statewide Job Fair
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 -- 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
SCDC Recruiting Office
4502 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210
Interested job seekers can fill out an application prior to coming or after the event and must dress professionally. To apply and view more current openings, CLICK HERE.
For more information, go to startyourcareerhere.com, contact the SC Department of Corrections at (803) 734-5627 or email employment@doc.sc.gov.
Checklist for Job Fair Attendees:
- Driver’s License
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- High School Diploma/GED
- Employment History
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling the closest SC Works Center.