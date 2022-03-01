SC firefighters needed amid nationwide shortage

Some departments are making progress in filling vacant positions, improving services available in the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nationwide firefighter shortage continues to hit close to home.

Just last year, the South Carolina State Firefighters Association (SCFA) estimates there were over 700 vacancies across the state.

Some departments are making progress filling positions, including in Sumter where James Fitzwilliam found his passion, after being approached about becoming a volunteer firefighter.

"I just wanted something bigger, something that motivated me," Fitzwilliam said. "I graduated and its been great ever since.... I started off as a volunteer, but I ended up going full time."

But, his story is becoming less common.

The SCFA said they've found a "serious statewide shortage" the past several years with both volunteer and career positions more challenging to fill.

The source, the group says, is difficult to pinpoint with pay, stress and retirement all considerations.

Chief Aubrey Jenkins leads the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, one of the largest in the state.

"Our system calls for about 260 volunteers," Chief Jenkins said. "We’re probably right around, hovering right around 100 or so."

Columbia's class of 11 new recruits helps to fill the void of once vacant positions. That help coming just in time after taking three trucks out of service earlier this month.

"It has not impacted the way that we perform our duties," Chief Jenkins said. "Shuffle trucks around the make sure we’ve got coverage.”

Fairfield and Lexington are also looking to fill slots.

Joining a local team can be lifesaving, Fitzwilliam said.

"It's super crucial, especially out there in more rural communities," Fitzwilliam said. "Just put yourself in that position. That's just kind of how I see it."

State Fire Marshall Jonathan Jones said many departments offer free or low cost training to join the field.

There are also part-time positions and administrative opportunities.