COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective immediately because of weather forecasts.

According to a release from the commission, the weather forecast for SC this weekend include stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity. Combined with dry fuels on the ground, this could create the potential for outdoor fires the spread.

"These conditions present favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions, particularly the low relative humidity values, which will remain low over the weekend," said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. "With the otherwise nice weather this weekend, we just want people who may be working in their yards or enjoying the outdoors to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger."

The alert is supposed to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning, and to also reduce the strain on local fire departments and first responders who need to remain available for COVID-19 response, according to the Commission.

The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission, whose fire response teams will continuously monitor the situation throughout the weekend.

The Red Flag Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, but it encourages people to postpone burning until after the alert is lifted.

However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.