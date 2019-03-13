COLUMBIA, S.C. — As part of Severe Weather and Flood Safety Awareness Week in South Carolina, a statewide tornado drill will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

Public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the South Carolina Broadcasters Association, and others will participate in this annual event. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes, etc.

WHAT TO EXPECT: During this drill, the tone-alert weather radios will activate with an exercise message, but this will just be a test. Similarly, your mobile phone may alert you by tone, alert or text. If you live an area that has them, you may also hear tornado sirens. Again, these alerts are just a drill.

WHAT TO DO: The S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends you do the following during the drill:

HOME: Get indoors to a pre-designated shelter area such as a basement, storm cellar or the lowest building level. If there is no basement, go to the center of an interior room on the lowest level (closet, interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

OFFICE BUILDING, HOSPITAL, NURSING HOME, SKYSCRAPER: Go directly to an enclosed, windowless area in the center of the building -- away from glass and on the lowest floor possible. Then, crouch down and cover your head. Interior stairwells are usually good places to take shelter, and if not crowded, allow you to get to a lower level quickly. Stay off the elevators; you could be trapped in them if the power is lost.

SCHOOL: Follow the drill! Go to the interior hall or windowless room in an orderly way as you are told. Crouch low, head down, and protect the back of your head with your arms. Stay away from windows and large open rooms like gyms and auditoriums.

