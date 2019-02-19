CATAWBA, S.C. — It's a half-a-million prize for one Palmetto Cash 5 winner, and they already have a plan in place for the winnings!

The winner, a Catawba, discovered the win about a week ago, but decided he need his ducks in a row before claiming the prize.

“After finding out I’d won $500,000, the first thing I did was talk to an accountant,” said the winner. “I want to pay off my house as well as any debt and start a retirement fund.”

And to think the winner initially thought he only matched three numbers, when in reality all five numbers were a match!

But don't worry it's not all financial responsibility for this winner — a big steak dinner is also on the menu!

The winning ticket was sold at Brittani’s Express LLC in Rock Hill, which will receiver a $5,000 commission.