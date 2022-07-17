Brewery raises funds for Camp Cole; group holds camp for kids facing illness, other challenges

Camp Cole helps offer a summer camp to kids, teens and young adults who face illnesses or life challenges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Steel Hands Brewing welcomed dozens of families and friends Saturday to help raise money for a good cause: Camp Cole.

Camp Cole provides a summer camp for kids, teens, and young adults who might be faced with illnesses or life challenges.

Thanks to fundraisers like this the non-profit can continue its mission of helping provide a summer camp for those.

"People don't know in South Carolina, the majority of our camp and retreat centers are built for able-body children," Margaret Deans Grantz the cofounder of Camp Cole said. "We hope to bring campers who don't typically get to go camping due to their life challenges or the situation they are in."

"It's just giving back to those campers, making sure we provide opportunities for them, we give scholarships to every single camper who comes to camp, so being able to provide those opportunities so it never becomes a financial burden to those parents."

Among those out at the fundraiser was Annette Patterson who says supporting Camp Cole is big for her family.

"It's near and dear to my heart for a couple of reasons, my son, and I had a sister with down syndrome, so these kids are getting an opportunity that they would not normally have," she said. "We just didn't have this type of camp in Columbia when he was of the age to attend camp."

Ashley Lambert with Steel Hands said this is their second year hosting the event which helps the non-profit as 70% of pint sales from Saturday evening went to the non-profit to help continue their mission.