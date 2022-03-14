'Steel Paws' to support police K-9's in the Midlands

Steel Hands brewing is launching a new brew to support those canines with badges

COLUMBIA, S.C. —

Steel Hands Brewing has something up it's sleeve for next month, or should we say paws.

The Cayce brewery is going to launch of a new charitable mission, ‘Steel Paws’.

Steel Paws will provide year-round support for canine initiatives focused on Public Safety, Special Needs, Public Service and Rescue/Shelters. Steel Paws is intent on making a paws-itive impact.

On April 30 from 1-6pm the Steel Paws Kickoff Event will be hosted at Steel Hands Brewing to support Public Safety Canines.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the City of Cayce Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department canine programs as well as educational programs.

The event will include the release of Steel Hands Brewing’s Steel Paws Wheat Ale in 12oz 6-packs, brewed specifically for this cause.

The event is free and will include entertaining live music, live canine demonstrations, special guest appearances, giveaways and more!

Steel Hands Brewing will donate a portion of every case of Steel Paws Wheat Ale and associated merchandise sold from the Taproom to the cause.

In addition, a portion of proceeds from the sale of the Steel Paws Wheat Ale being distributed will be donated.