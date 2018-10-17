Step right up to win a prize at the State Fair, but it's easier said than done.

Our News19 team spent the day at the fair learning how to master the trickiest fair games as experts at the fair gave us tips to help win those giant plush prizes.

According to the Scooter Korek from North American Midway, even with insider tips, the best way to win the games is to practice, practice, practice.

"If you're good at throwing balls, shooting or throwing darts, just practice a little bit and you are going to do better down here [at the fair]."

Water Gun Race

If you are looking to beat your friends at the water gun race, this tip will give you a head start and leave your competition in the dust. Korek says get your gun set up and your eye on the bulls-eye before you hear "ready, set go!"

"A lot of people wait until the water starts and then aim. Before the game starts, aim and get ready."

This tip worked for our team the first few times we played.

Star Shoot Out

The goal of this game is to shoot out the red star entirely using only 100 bullets. Many players run out of shots before their star is completely gone.

The trick is to shoot out a circle around the star rather than aiming for the star itself.

"The best thing to do is to go slow and pick your spots to cut out the star."

Shooting slow and aiming around the star will give you a better chance at walking away with a prize.

Ring Toss

The ring toss is a classic fair game that takes skill and patience. It will take some time, but it is possible to win. Our game experts say the people that win the most are some of the youngest fairgoers.

"I see little kids win this game all the time. Grownups don't win this game that much."

"This is a little bit harder game, but you can increase your odds if you get down low and throw across the bottles like a frisbee"

Block Toss

If you have a strong arm and a fast pitch, you've probably tried the game were you throw the ball to knock the blocks off a table to win a prize. The trick to this game is to slow down your throw and focus more on your accuracy.

Experts say to aim right between the bottom two blocks.

Ladder Climb

The suspended ladder seems almost impossible to win, but just like the other games, it takes some practice and a lot of balance.

Instead of climbing it like you would a standing ladder, use the rope edges as much as possible and move your arms and legs like a dog walks.

This means moving your left hand with up the ladder with your right foot and your right hand with your left foot.

