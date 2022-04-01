Stepping into his fathers shoes in Bowman

Marion Glenn, Jr. served on the council for nearly 30 years. His son, Shawn, a new councilman, says he knows he has big shoes to fill.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A new councilman in Bowman, SC is following in his father's footsteps.

Shawn Glenn was sworn in as a newly-elected councilman. His father, Marion Glenn Jr., served on the same council for nearly 30 years and spent part of that as the mayor of Bowman.

So it might be easy to see why Shawn wanted to follow after his father.

“I’ve seen my dad do it. He did it with ease. Big shoes to follow right there," said Shawn.

His father was elected to council in 1990 and served as mayor in 2009 until his death in 2019.

“I was born and raised here. Graduated high school Bowman High and from there I went into the Army. I did ten years active duty. I came back. I’ve been living here ever since I came back in 2001," he said.

He says he wants to help elevate the Town of Bowman with new marketing strategies.

“I would love to see the town grow more. Keep the small town atmosphere but just bring a little more business to the town," said Shawn

