After being released from prison early because of COVID-19, Matthew Garcia is facing charges of child abuse and murder.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton man charged with child abuse and murder in the death of his 2-month-old son was released early as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's July edict on reducing prison populations to slow COVID-19.

Matthew Garcia, 24, was scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 17. However, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, Garcia was not taken to court.

Garcia's new arraignment will be Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m, according to Salazar. He will be facing charges of child abuse resulting in death, child endangerment, and murder, among other charges.

Garcia was previously in prison for an attempted robbery and burglary that happened in 2019. He was serving a three-year sentence in state prison when he was released early on Aug. 4, 2020 as one of thousands of inmates in an effort to curb COVID-19.

Just a few months later on Nov. 11, Stockton police responded to a call about a 2-month-old baby boy at UC Davis Medical Center with serious injuries. Medical staff said the baby had injuries consistent with child abuse. The baby later died at the hospital.

Detectives arrested Garcia, the baby's biological father, after learning the alleged abuse had happened at the family home in Stockton.

"We are deeply heartbroken for the victim and his family, and we will do everything in our power to seek justice for Baby Boy Garcia," Salazar said. "During these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to report abuse, whether it be domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, or sexual assault, by contacting the local authorities."

According to a press release, the DA's Office was not notified of Garcia's early release. Garcia was on parole as part of his early release.