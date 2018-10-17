Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a trailer that had been stolen from a local Boy Scout troop has been found.

Last weekend, the trailer belonging to Troop 60 out of Gilbert was was taken. But on Wednesday morning, deputies say they got a call that someone discovered the trailer abandoned off Liberty Hill Road. Officers say someone had painted it in an attempt to disguise it.

Some, but not all, of the items were still inside. The trailer had originally been backed with thousands of dollars worth of camping supplies.

As it happens, however, the Louisiana Cajun Navy caught wind of the troop's story during their travels, and decided to make a stop in South Carolina Tuesday night to help.

"You know its God when we have all this stuff and we have an opportunity to go down there and deliver it... it seems there is a need right here right now with some youth that are pretty bummed out," one member of the Cajun Navy said in a Facebook post..

According to the post, the group had enough supplies to help replace some of the equipment stolen last week, so they did. They passed on crates full of food and drinks, bug spray, tents, chairs, buckets, propane cans, stoves, a greaseless fryers, and even some American flags.

The culprit or culprits behind the theft are still at large. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

