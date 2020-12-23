Woman used stolen credit card to buy $2,600 in gift cards, other items

Deputies say the card was stolen from a woman's purse while the victim shopped at a grocery store on Broad River Road.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a woman woman who spent bought $2600 in gift cards and other items with a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the card was stolen from a woman's purse while the victim shopped at a grocery store on Broad River Road on the afternoon of Dec. 13. Just before 3 p.m. that same day, a woman seen in surveillance photos used the card at the Ballentine Walmart, investigators say.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the pictures or has any information about the crimes is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.