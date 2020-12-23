x
Woman used stolen credit card to buy $2,600 in gift cards, other items

Deputies say the card was stolen from a woman's purse while the victim shopped at a grocery store on Broad River Road.
Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Office

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a woman woman who spent bought $2600 in gift cards and other items with a stolen credit card. 

Deputies say the card was stolen from a woman's purse while the victim shopped at a grocery store on Broad River Road on the afternoon of Dec. 13. Just before 3 p.m. that same day, a woman seen in surveillance photos used the card at the Ballentine Walmart, investigators say.

Credit: Richland County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the pictures or has any information about the crimes is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

