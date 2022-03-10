Storm cleanup from Ian continues in Orangeburg County

Residents in eastern Orangeburg County spent their day cleaning up what was left behind by Ian.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Storm cleanup continues in Eastern Orangeburg County as Holly Hill residents spent hours cleaning up debris in their yards.

“This was pretty big. We’ve had a couple of other scares but as you can see with all the bags and all the rubbish we couldn’t even get up into the driveway," said Holly Hill resident Bonnie Trischler.

Bonnie Trischler recalls strong winds whipping tree limbs across her yard and flood waters blocking her driveway. Neighbor Dan Risher stepped in to help cleanup what the storm left behind.

He picked up bags of trash filled with tree limbs.

“It wasn’t that bad. Just limbs fell. A lot of trees and stuff. Big limbs and small limbs," said Risher. Risher has also been helping some other local families with yard work after the storm who may be physically unable to do so themselves.

Some residents say they plan to clean over the next couple days. But Trischler says she's looking at the glass as half full.

“You know what’s weird. I have a glass pot this big sitting on my back porch. It had a little bit of water. That thing never moved but all the stuff fell down, you know," said Trischler.