Midlands farmers prepare for frost over next two nights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands farmers are working overtime to ensure their produce is protected from overnight lows over the next two days.

Open for just a week, Cottle Strawberry Farms was forced to close their gates on Thursday. "We opened later than we liked," says farm manager Hunter Bulloch. The farm will be closed April 2nd and 3rd.

The two day closure, especially on Easter weekend, is an economic blow for the farm. "Whenever we close, obviously we don't generate any revenue," Bulloch says.

"With all the rain that we had last night and all the wind that we had today, mixed with the cold tonight," Bulloch says a freeze can be disastrous.

A frost warning is in place for Friday morning, with overnight lows expected. "It will freeze the flowers and it will get cold enough tonight to actually freeze the strawberries."

The coldest air arrives on Friday into Saturday morning, which will bring a more widespread risk for freezing temperatures in the Midlands. On Saturday, winds will be calmer allowing for pockets of cold to develop across the Midlands in the morning time.

That means all the strawberries need to be covered for protection. Staff at Cottle Strawberry farms have 26 acres of strawberries to cover. That's 500,000 plants. It will take 12 staff members 9 hours to complete.

Bulloch says a frost warning is concerning, because, worst case scenario, "We would lose what we have now as well as what we would produce for the next month."