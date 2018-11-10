Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports that a Columbia resident has been referred to their health care provider after potentially being exposed to rabies by a stray cat that has tested positive for the disease.

The stray cat, a chocolate Siamese, was found in the Barony/Eau Claire area of Columbia and taken to DHEC's laboratory for testing. A positive test result positive for rabies was confirmed the next day.

David Vaughn, director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division, reminds people that it is important for pet owners to keep their pets up to date on rabies vaccinations in order to protect themselves and their family from this disease.

Rabies is a fatal disease that is usually transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal through a bite or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. If any part of your body comes in contact with saliva or neural tissue of a suspected infected animal, be sure to immediately wash the area with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.

This stray cat is the fourth animal in Richland County to test positive for rabies in 2018; there have been 77 confirmed cases of animal rabies in the state this year.

DHEC says to reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals some space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact a local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. To report a bite or exposure on holidays and/or times outside normal business hours, call the DHEC service number (888) 847-0902.

