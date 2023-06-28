Music festival coming to West Columbia

The event will be on Meeting street in September.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music festival is being planned for the fall in West Columbia.

According to a Facebook post, the city is planning to have the 'Meeting Street Music Festival' on Saturday, September 16 from 4-8pm.

Three bands will be on stage, which have not yet been announced, and the site says that a wide array of food and beverages will be available.

The event looks to go from the 500 to 700 blocks of Meeting Street, which is the same location as the Kinetic Derby that was held earlier this year.