Here's which Camden agencies received accommodations tax funds

Agencies like the Historic Camden Foundation, Old English District Tourism Commission, and Carolina Cup Steeplechase races recieved the grant

CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has recieved its cycle of Accommodations Tax Grants for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and during the last City Council Meeting, the ATAX committee met to discuss which organizations would see the funds.

The Accommodations Tax Grant is provided from revenue by the City for its share of the 2% lodging tax levied by the state.

The city was granted $60,000 dollars to be allocated to those who applied for the grant, the total was then picked by the committee, and it was then put forth in front of the city council which voted to approve the grants.

"We like to return the grant funds to non-profit organizations that generate visitors and overnight stays in our hotels, some of those organizations who requested funds we're the Historic Camden Foundation and another grant recipient was Carolina Cup Racing Association as you know that's one of the biggest events in the region and we awarded them 7,000 dollars to continue their marketing and communications because they put so many heads in beds here in Camden," says Suzi Sale, Tourism & Economic Development Director.