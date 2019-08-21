LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Sheriff's Department received a donation from their neighbors, Jim Hudson Ford.

The money will buy 70 tactical vests for resource officers and front line deputies.

"We asked Sheriff Koon, 'What would be the greatest as a community partner with you? How can we fill a need that you have?' He said the tactical gear would be the greatest need," said vice president of Jim Hudson Ford, Keith Hudson.

Each vest costs $350 and weighs around 30 pounds with metal plates on the front and back to protect against riffles. Sheriff Koon says this will add an extra layer of protection.

"We all watched in Dayton and El Paso, in the TV footage, officers are required to run towards the shooting when civilians are running away from it. So we want to give them the most protection we can when they have to respond to those events," said Sheriff Koon.

As a father of two daughters, it means a lot to Hudson to be able to help provide an extra safety layer to resource officers.

"Knowing that when children go to school, that in the event that there is a crisis and there is a shooting, that the men and women that are protecting our children will have on protective gear so they can run towards the shooter instead of running away," Hudson said.

Sheriff Koon says deputies will still wear full body armor under their uniforms.

The Sheriff's department currently has 19 of these vests in operation. The extra 70 will cover all of their deputies in possible active shooter situations.