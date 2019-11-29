COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds gathered earlier today to attend the 29th Annual Interfaith Community Dinner.

Nearly 60 volunteers fed almost 1400 people.

The dinner serves as an event where local churches come together to provide a hot meal for those who have no place to go on the holiday.

"It is encouraging to see my brother and sisters practicing what our faith says we should be about" says Don.

Don says he’s been living in Finley park for close to a year and although he’s grateful, today isn’t as much about the meal or the activities but the sheer kindness that others are showing to their fellow humans.

"I am homeless currently and I see St. Pete's, First Baptist Church, the Methodist church tirelessly serve the homeless" says Don "For them to throw a bash on top of that where they all collaborate and meet together is wonderful. I just want people to have what most people have for the holidays."

Brad Goodheart is a first year volunteer and says that helping other is the reason for the season.

"My closest family is 750 miles away" says Goodheart, "So not spending thanksgiving with the family I figure I got a lot of blessings in my life and I should spend my time helping other people."