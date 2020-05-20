COLUMBIA, S.C. — Outside of Prisma Children’s Hospital, a parade of bubbles filled the air as staff lined the entry way to celebrate Brooke Hoover's release from the hospital.

Hoover's home was destroyed in the tornado that ripped through Orangeburg County on April 13, but the family couldn’t be more grateful for the outcome.

"The community has just been real good," says Hoover's moother, Denise Hutson." We’ve been blessed with a lot of things but without them we wouldn’t be this far."

Hoover's pediatric surgeon says it's remarkable that she looks as great as she does right now, considering the trauma and injuries she suffered.

To hear more from the surgeon and Brooke herself, watch the video above.