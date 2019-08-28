ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A beloved playground in a community park in Eutawville has been restored to its former glory.

Orangeburg county officials received a grant from South Carolina Parks and Recreation to rebuild the Indian Bluff playground.

It had been nearly two decades since the space had been remodeled causing rust on the equipment and an eye-sore for the community.

"This grant was $69,000 and it afforded us to redo and revamp the entire playground area" say Harold Young, Orangeburg county administrator.

Young goes on to say, "The old one was in such bad shape we had to basically remove it for safety issues and by having a new one we wanted to let the citizens know we were going to put it back. So we are just excited about it and glad for it and we know the citizens in Eutawville will be proud."

The administrator says the county has plans to rebuild other amenities in several parks in the near future.