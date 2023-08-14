Kershaw County man still hoping for answers 5 years after brother went missing

Monday marked five years to the day since William "Bill" Black went missing in Kershaw County, and the family is desperate for answers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUGOFF, S.C. — Monday marked five years to the day since William "Bill" Black went missing in Kershaw County, and the family is desperate for answers.

“It’s a big part of my life that I will never get back that's missing,” his brother Alan Black said. “He made a Tuesday feel like a Friday. I miss the comradery,” adds Black.

Bill Black was last seen on August 14, 2018. Five years later, his family is still begging for answers.

“Bill would go a week or so, and no one would hear from him. He was just doing his thing, but it was just too long,” brother Alan said.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says Bill was homeless and mostly stayed with friends and family in the Camden area.

However, after he wasn’t heard from for some time, a missing persons report was filed in October.

“The night before he went missing, he was staying with some friends, and then the last reported sighting of him was when he was walking away from them,” Kershaw County Administrative Assistant Autumn Furniss said.

Furniss said they had several leads but nothing has panned out.

“There have been leads about ponds or waterways, that we've had rescue drive teams out, DNR has done sonar in some ponds, none of that had any leads or answers,” Furniss said.

While his brother Alan wants Bill home, he is losing hope.

“Hopefully, he’s alive somewhere, but I don’t think he is," Alan said. "It’s been 5 years and he had cirrhosis. He was sick and needed medical attention. I just want to find him, honor him, and bring him home.”

If you have more information, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: