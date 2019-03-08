SUMTER, S.C. — From office space, to high tech tools, officials say the new Sumter Police Department is a step into the future.

"We have moved out of the stone age, Shirlene Skipper said. "We have the latest technology here. We're able to talk on the radio to multiple agencies; we can talk to surrounding counties; we can talk to all of the law enforcement, public safety, fire, EMS, anybody that's in our county with a click of a mouse."

The Sumter Police 911 Communications Center

At more than 30 thousand sq. ft., the new space gives officers room to breathe, with divisions now located close together, which is a big change from the past.

"We came up with this design, with inputs from each of the division chiefs," Gary Fowler said. "We may have [had] to walk to the other side of the building to talk to someone that is within our division.... If something were to happen, an emergency situation were to occur, how could we effectively... deploy, if you will, from the facility? ....So, geographically the divisions are together [now]."

As the city has grown, so has the police force, and, if they ever need to gather for a large meeting, officials hope the addition of a much larger meeting space will accommodate the crowd.

The meeting space also has the capacity to show when a storm could hit the area on screen, which, they hope, will help get officers out to those in need sooner.

The changes listed here, among others, were funded by the Penny for Progress. They're hoping the upgrades will be suitable for decades of growth within the department.