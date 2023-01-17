Arts Center of Kershaw County welcomes new African American exhibit

The exhibit is on display until February 28th.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Arts Center of Kershaw County has welcomed a new exhibit called "This Far By Faith: Carolina Camp Meetings, an African-American Tradition."

"This exhibit is a 15-year journey of documenting African American camp meeting traditions," Artist & USC Professor Dr. Minuette Floyd said. "I grew up in the tradition and when I went back as a child, I realized that not much work had been done or books are written about black camp meetings."

The project involved traveling and documenting many different camps, 3 of which are in North Carolina, and 4 in South Carolina. One is in Fairfield County.

"Camp meetings are basically these open-air meetings that happen once a year, typically in rural areas," Floyd said. "They started a long time ago, over 150 some years ago. They usually came when they didn't have to worry about crops, they had what you would say rest period or vacation time. They would fill this scene of spiritual renewal, so when people come to camp meeting, they are passed down generations to generations."

Floyd hopes the black and white images showcase the history, spirit, and food from these events.

Floyd says it's important to show those at home and who walk into the doors of the Arts Center the rich history of the Carolinas.

She has one hope for people to take away when they come to see her art.

"I think about all the challenges people have been through, specifically as an African American person, thinking about history, and the fact people who were able to commune, come together, visit with family and then have that spiritual renew," Floyd said.