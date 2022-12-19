A new food pantry has arrived in Kershaw County

A church has partnered with United Way of Kershaw County to have a food pantry open once a month.

LUGOFF, S.C. — A new resource to help those food insecure in Kershaw county.

A new food pantry is located at Unity United Methodist Church on Highway 12.

The church has partnered with United Way of Kershaw County to have a food pantry open once a month.

"We we're lacking in that area," says Darlene Thomas with United Way of Kershaw.

"It's important for people to have a resource when they don't have transportation or money or lack of money to get to a grocery store, it is good to know they are farther than 10 miles to a grocery store, so this puts resources available to them, within a shorter area," she adds.

A need that she said they had to fill as they are seeing a record number of hungry people.

"Were seeing a tremendous need in this area, and I'm sure as all areas are, especially our senior's low income that they don't qualify for food stamps, they just can't keep up with the inflating prices, as everyone knows it's becoming more and more difficult, so we're seeing lines of more people than we've ever seen before, that's county-wide, yes, last month alone just for November, United Way fed over 45,000 people in Kershaw County."

As of now the location will operate one day a month and will adjust hours as the needs of the community change, with updates posted online.

They also hope to add a 7th food pantry that is looking to be opened in the former Mount Pisgah Elementary School.