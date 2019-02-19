SUMTER, S.C. — J O'Grady's features more than a hundred photos, jerseys and even sandwiches honoring those skilled enough to make it into Sumter's Sports Hall of Fame.

People like Bobby Richardson, a Sumter native who went on to play Major League Baseball for the New York Yankees; and Freddie Solomon, who became a professional football player in the National Football League.

"It's mind boggling how much you have coming out of a small town," said General Manager Drew Estep. "Most people don't realize the history especially when it comes to sports."

Estep hopes that spotlighting locals will help visitors learn more about Sumter.

"Helps them kind of get an idea about a small town that's trying to, I guess, be a big town in a sense," he said. "That's the one great thing about the Sports Hall of Fame...they are memorialized, they'll always be here. They'll always have a place in Sumter."

