COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the cancellation of high school spring sports, many high school basketball players and coaches are holding out hope that the upcoming AAU season doesn't get cancelled as well.

The Amateur Athletic Union, better known as AAU, is a travel style league that allows players to compete with and against some of the best basketball players in the country.

Due to the Coronavirus, the AAU season, which was supposed to start in late May, has been postponed and a start up date is still unknown.

Montraivus White, a rising sophomore guard at Gray Collegiate academy, was looking forward to the upcoming AAU season this summer.

“I was looking forward to showing people that I'm one of the top kids in the nation and that I can compete.” White said.

Jose Figueroa, a rising sophomore and White's teammate, was looking forward to competing against the best players in the country.

“This is my second year playing AAU so one of things I’m looking forward to the most is getting out there on the court and playing hard." Figueroa said.

Amid the uncertainty, White, Figueroa, and their teammates have participated in Social Distancing workouts to stay ready if and when the AAU season happens.

Frank Pollock, Basketball Director, AAU South Carolina, is optimistic that a season will take place this summer.

“One of the troubles that we are facing is that public schools are closed right now and it will be hard to get those gyms," Pollock said. "We are running out of time so hopefully if we can find some places to hold these tournaments, we’ll be in great shape.”

Pollock is hopeful to have a decision by the end of May.