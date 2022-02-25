Pelion residents asking about single-wide mobile home off of Jeffcoat Road

According to locals, it has been sitting there for about a month.

PELION, S.C. — Residents in Pelion and Swansea areas want to know when a large mobile home in Pelion will be removed.

The single-wide, off of Jeffcoat Road in Pelion, has broken windows, a bent frame and insulation spilling out.

"I was inside my house, and I heard a commotion out here and people honking horns, and I came outside the front door, and I realized that the mobile home had broke down in front of my house," said Pelion resident Calvert Marsh.

Marsh said a man was trying to move the home from Swansea to Wagener for a local woman.

That woman, owner Cindy Nantz, said they fixed the truck and were able to get on the move, but then it broke down again.

"But then I got it off the road, and I can't get it anywhere else," Nantz said. "I don't have the money to move it. The frame's broke, the tongue's bent."

According to Trooper David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, since this is a mobile home and not a vehicle, it doesn't fall under their jurisdiction. It's covered by SCDOT since it's a state-maintained road.

"The Lexington County Department of Public Works had issued a permit to a towing company and the owner of the trailer," said Pete Poore, SCDOT director of communications. "Since then, we have been attempting to contact the towing company and the owner to see what their intentions are. There's no carved-in-stone process, here. It's common sense rules, and there are probably some legal issues that have to be resolved."

The owner said she's nearly out of options. She's reached out to agencies for help but said she hasn't had any luck yet.

"If anybody's got any suggestions, let me know because I'm open to them," Nantz said.