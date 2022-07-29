Able SC offers barrier-free vaccine access in Orangeburg through sign language

Able SC offered ASL interpretations to patients at a barrier free vaccine clinic at the Orangeburg County Library on Friday.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Orangeburg, a non-profit is working to make sure everyone has the tools they need to receive their vaccine, including those living with disabilities.

Able South Carolina is offering barrier-free vaccines in Orangeburg through American Sign Language interpretations. The organization aims to accommodate those living with disabilities.

“The whole measure of public health is insuring that the whole public is helping and if we’re not being accessible to every person including people with disabilities, we cannot meet that need of public health safety," said Director of Public Relations Mary Alex Kopp.

They also distributed fidget tools for those who may be dealing with anxiety. Vaccine information was made available in both English and Spanish.

“Many South Carolinians have disabilities, and when the pandemic first started, and when vaccine information first started coming out, many of us with disabilities felt like we weren’t reflected in the research or the information that was put out there, so we wanted to fill that gap," said Disability Health Equity Specialist Reba Landry.

They say for people with disabilities, day to day life can come with its own barriers, especially with seeking medical care. This is one step being taken to ensure they have the tools they need to feel empowered to get vaccinated.

“It is not just the law to make sure that people with disabilities are able to get their shot, it’s imperative to insure that your community is safe and healthy and a fun place to be," said Kopp.