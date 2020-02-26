LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is receiving ballots for people voting absentee for the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.

Mary Brack, the Director of Registration and Elections in Lexington County, says they've been seeing voters for the past month.

"We've been absentee voting since around January 22nd," said Brack. "Monday was probably our busiest day. It's a steady flow, not overly busy, but it's a steady crowd coming in."

RELATED: Clemson Palmetto Poll shows Joe Biden leading in SC primary

The director says there's a lot preparation that goes into getting everything ready to go out to precincts in the county. The department has been working on paperwork, supplies, machines for voting on Saturday.

"We've had about 1,900 absentee voters. Now that's people coming in to absentee vote and the mail-in people ordering absentee ballots by phone," explained Brack.

Brack said this is about a normal absentee turnout for the democratic presidential primary.

At this point, it's too late to call in for an absentee ballot. They start the process 30 days before an election.

Friday is the last day people will be able to absentee vote. Offices will close at 5 pm. For those who mailed ballots, they have to be in the office by Saturday at 7 pm.

"Saturday when you go to vote at your polling location, you're going to need a photo ID. That's a South Carolina Drivers License, a South Carolina DMV ID Card, and that includes the concealed weapons permit. If you don't have one of those, you can use your military ID, you can use a passport."

RELATED: Missed the Democratic presidential debate? Here's the transcript

Recently the Registration and Elections Department in Lexington County has received new machines. They used them for the first time in the municipals back in 2019.

"We didn't have any trouble and I think all the voters really liked it. What is different now is that when you vote on the machine... you're going to insert a ballot card, make your selection, you're going to print that card, and then you're going to take it to a scanner and scan it in. That's what tallies the votes now."

For this Saturday, the Lexington County Registration and Elections Department has hired two people to help out with assisting voters.

Brack believes it's important to vote.

"Make your voice heard. Just come out and vote and show your community support."

Voters will be able to cast their vote on Saturday at their precinct from 7 am until 7 pm.

RELATED: Clemson Palmetto Poll shows Joe Biden leading in SC primary