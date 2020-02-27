COLUMBIA, S.C. — One AC Flora High school student made history for the sport of lacrosse in the Midlands area this year.

William King, an AC Flora High School lacrosse player, signed with St. Joseph University, becoming the first student athlete in Richland One history to sign a Division I scholarship in lacrosse.

”It feels great, just to know that you opened the door for so many younger kids throughout the Midlands, it just feels great." King said.

The game of lacrosse has always been a perfect fit for King.

He started playing the game at a young age due in large part to his father's interest in the sport.

"My dad saw the lacrosse players on the field and said that we should go out for it, and since then we have just fell in love with the sport." King said.

In 2019, King was named a United States Lacrosse All-American and was named the Upper State Player of the Year.

He says becoming the District's first Division I lacrosse player means a lot to him and that he is looking forward to his next chapter at St. Joseph.

“It makes me feel great, it makes me feel like optimistic about the future of our program," King says. "I know that I’m going to work as hard as I can in the weight room and all they need to know from me is that I am going to work my hardest.”

King is focused on finishing his high school career strong.

The Falcons are coming off of a fantastic 2019 season that saw them fall in the Upper State finals.

Before heading north to St. Joseph, King is looking forward to the challenge of winning the school’s first state championship in lacrosse.

“We're getting most of our starters back, and the future looks very bright, all we need to do is put in the work and stay focus throughout the season.” King said.