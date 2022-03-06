AG + Art Festival to feature local artists, agriculture in Kershaw County

Five farms will be participating in the event, which is features local artists and agriculture.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Looking for something to do this weekend in Kershaw County? Check out the Kershaw County Ag+ Art Tour, which spotlights local artists and agriculture.

The free, two-day event will take place across five farms in Kershaw County and will feature self-guided tours of the farms.

Jonas Verwers is the Manager at Goat Daddy's Farm in Elgin. He hopes those attending will learn about how food comes from the farm. "There is definitely this huge disconnect with you seeing a product in the store and now your brain doesn't really associate that this came with an animal."

"The main purpose of the AG + Art Festival is to promote different artists and agriculture in the community." Verwers said. "We have a herd of thirty-five goats, dairy goats and we're currently milking fifteen of them right now, and throughout the day we will have different animal encounters so you know you can go in with the adult and baby goats, and we'll have a goat milking demo at 10:30 and 2 pm Saturday, and 2 pm Sunday, and that will kinda be a great way to show the connection between 'Hey this is an actual animal and this is the product we're getting from it.'"

Below is the list of farms participating in the tour, which is free to the public and takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Quite Content Farm, 115 Gardner Street, Camden.

The Kitchen Garden at Historic Camden, 222 Broad Street, Camden.

Canebrake Apiary and Aquaponics, 1239 John G. Richards Road, Camden

Goat Daddy's Farm, 144 Tomahawk Trail, Elgin

Old McCaskill Farm, 377 Cantey Lane, Rembert

To RSVP for Goat Daddy's farm, click here.