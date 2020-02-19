CAYCE, S.C. — The Springdale community continues to honor the life of Faye Marie Swetlik.

Students at Airport High school have decided to paint rocks to honor Faye.

Those close to Faye say she loved to spread kindness and also loved to collect rocks.

Katie Kazar, who is the school's student body president, says the school wanted to do something to honor's Faye's kind spirit.

"We just want to remind people that we are trying to keep her spirit alive and that we are trying to spread joy during this difficult time.” Kazar said.

The school plans on placing the rocks in parks, centers and other areas throughout the Midlands in hopes that people see them and are encouraged to spread kindness.

“Our school is really big on community and when something like this happens it kind of shakes us to our core," says Daniel Bailey, who is an honors art teacher at the school. "The students here are really big on giving back and finding a way to heal and they want to be apart of that process.”

The Springdale community has also started a 'Rocks for Faye' Facebook page where you can post your decorative rock in tribute to Faye. Which you can click to here.

Also on Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Art Smart Academy is opening their studio for anyone to come in and paint rocks for Faye.

Mack, Chandler

The event is being held at the Art Smart Academy at 1021 Kinley Road in Irmo and on Friday and Saturday the hours will be from 10 AM-8 PM and on Sunday from Noon-5pm. You can reach that Facebook page by clicking here.