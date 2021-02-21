x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Street Squad

Summerton veteran celebrates 94th birthday

Algie Walker was greeted by friends and family in a drive-thru parade on his 94th birthday.

SUMMERTON, S.C. — A Summerton Navy veteran celebrated 94 years Saturday with a drive-thru parade.

Family and friends showed up to wish Algie Walker a very happy 94th birthday at the Summerton Presbyterian Church in Clarendon County. 

Mr. Walker is the longtime owner of 'Walker's Pianos,' a piano tuning service in town since 1947. Before that, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. 

Related Articles

Credit: Jocelyn Walker
Algie Walker during his time in the Navy.

Walker's daughter Jocelyn partnered with Clarendon County Veterans’ Affairs to have a special motorcycle group drive-thru to wish Mr. Walker a happy birthday. 

Motorcyclists presented Mr. Walker with a Navy Battle Flag to celebrate his special day. 

News19 asked Mr. Walker his secret to which he responded, "behave." 

Happy birthday Mr. Algie Walker!