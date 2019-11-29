COLUMBIA, S.C. — An all female tackle football team in the Midlands is getting set for their inaugural season.

They call themselves the South Carolina Dames and they will play their games in the Women's Tackle Football League.

Sherika Turner, who is a mother of five, plays Right Tackle for the Dames. She says she always wanted to play tackle football, but was never allowed to.

"As a woman, you’re always expected to look pretty and be pretty, you're expected to get your hands dirty and play football," Turner says. "I just want everybody to know that you can play football, we do get dirty and we play hard.”

The Dames will play their first scrimmage in Bishopville on December 7th and their season officially kicks off in April.

Donny Boston, who is the Head Coach of the Dames, says he's happy that women in the state are getting the opportunity to play football.

"They feel like they have something to prove," Coach Boston says."They want to play football and this is giving them the opportunity and the doorway to come out and do some things, show them that if they want to get involved in tackle football and play football that they can do it.”

Turner also says her teammates and coaches have become a second family for her.

“This is a family first and foremost we look out for each other," Turner says. "We travel together, we love each other, it’s just a good family oriented game to play and be apart of."

The location for the Dames' home games has yet to be announced.