LEXINGTON, S.C. — Those wanting to have a dirt road they live on in Lexington paved have to have a petition signed by all homeowners on the road so the county can have right of way.

A viewer reached out to Street Squad to find out why her dirt road in Lexington hasn't been paved.

According to records, Peachtree Rock Road is ranked 2 on the priority list for the county to be paved.

If you want a dirt road paved in the county, everyone who lives on the road has to sign a petition giving the county right of way to do road work.

The viewer claims that everyone signed a petition 20 years ago to have the road paved. While officials can't verify if the road has been on the waiting list for two decades, they can confirm they do not have 100 percent right of way and cannot pave the road at this time.

Even if every property owner signed the petition 20 years ago, it would be affected if someone new moves to the road.

The new home owners would then have to sign a new petition in order for the county to move forward with paving.

The county would also have to have the funding to begin working on paving a road.

