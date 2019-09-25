ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg chapter of The Links Inc. is hosting the Walk-a-thon: Walk for healthy living.

The healthy happening will take place this Saturday from 8-11 a.m. on the blue walking trail right outside the hospital.

On site visitors can talk with vendors, get their blood pressure and weight checks as well as tips to live a healthy lifestyle.

"This program is to encourage people to be healthy and to get out and walk to improve health" say Felicia Lawerence, Health Human Services chair, "I think having a healthy lifestyle is so important. As we age we need to exercise so we're taking it to a simpler form which walking and letting people to know if you can't do anything else, if you can't go to the gym just come out and walk with us."

On site registration is $5, kids 12 and under are free and all proceeds will go towards helping under privilege youth.