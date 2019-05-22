ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For nearly five decades George Dean has walked up Russell Street and into the doors of his own luxury clothing store, Dean’s Ltd.

From proms to weddings, generations have come to the store to be clothed for life's special moments. However, come next month, the doors to Dean's will close for good — Mr. Dean is going into retirement.

It all started in the late 60s when Deans decided to bring men’s luxury fashion to the Orangeburg community, and it turned into more than he could imagine.

"Over a 50 year period I’ve had up to 3 businesses online, one in Denmark and two in Orangeburg," Dean siad. "The people in this community and the surrounding areas in the small towns that believed in me and believed in our product line was we always wanted to bring in different fashion and quality merchandise."

Fashion has always been one of Dean's great passions, but that isn't what he'll miss most. He's going to miss the clientele that made him successful for half a century.

"I won’t necessarily miss the work but I will miss the people that I have served over years," he said. "So as I take the tape off my neck and put the chalk back in the box for the last time, all I can say is thank you God for the people we got to serve."

