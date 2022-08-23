Angus beef cow named Delilah moves into Woolard Technology Center

The resident cow is there to help students learn in the Agricultural and Animal Science program.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Meet Delilah, an angus beef cow moving into the Woolard Technology Center, which provides career and technology education to students in Kershaw County.

She's a part of the Agricultural and Animal Science program to help students learn how to take care of animals.

Abby Vandyke is a student in the program who says it provides quite the hands-on experience.

"She will be 2 in the spring," Vandyke said. "She's a little bit smaller than a normal angus cow. She was sick when she was a baby, so it really stunted her growth."

"She's, as you can see, very friendly," Vandyke continued. "And she's a little too friendly to be in the field, she was sad with the cows,. She just loves attention, so her being at the school program makes her happy, and it gives her a good purpose. She's too small to breed, she's obviously not going to be a market cow."

For the school, Delilah's the perfect fit and provides a great learning experience.

"We're learning all about safe handling practices of animals, how to raise them, how to have a successful animal operation, and just different ways preparing students to head into the agricultural field," Vandyke said.

"All the students are going to learn how to walk her, brush her, feed her, any vet care, anything she needs like vaccines," Vandyke said. "She is good for our students to handle, and learn safe handling skills, animal nutrition, welfare, and how to do different veterinarian care on her."