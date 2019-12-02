IRMO, S.C. — According to a Facebook post by the Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center, Irmo will be its newest home to their "get away and play" complex.

The old Piggly Wiggly building on the 800 block of Lake Murray Boulevard is where the business says it will be moving later this year.

This location is said to have have a restaurant, bowling alley, laser tag, bumper cars and an arcade. It will be the business' second South Carolina franchise — the other located in Summerville.

This building has sat vacant for quite some time causing community members to be concerned. Businesses beside the building say people ask them all the time when something new will be brought in.

An official opening date has not been set, but it's expected to open by the end of the year. There are no further updates regarding this new entertainment venue, but updates will be posted to their Facebook page and website.

Stars and Strikes