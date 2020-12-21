Archery competition for charity also remembers lifelong volunteer

God's Helping Hands was the center of a fun archery competition Saturday.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Bows were drawn and targets were hit at an archery competition benefitting God’s Helping Hands Saturday.

The Archery Turkey Shootout gave out prizes to the best shot and rallied around a good cause Saturday at Hudson's BBQ in Lexington.

“We’ve had a good turnout of people here today and donating," says event organizer AJ Blues, "we’ve got some skilled people that have come out!”

AJ has been volunteering for God’s Helping Hands in Cayce for many years and after a brief hiatus decided to pull together this event dedicated to a former volunteer.

“To Linda Meetze," AJ says, "She was always my go-to person. She ran God’s Helping Hands in Cayce. She devoted 20 years of her life to that charity and then recently lost her fight with breast cancer. She actually beat it once but then it came back kind of aggressive and we lost her a few years ago," AJ continues, “I always said when I come back to this charity and do an event, I wanted to do this for her. Because she even helped me.”

Participants could either donate canned goods or pay to enter the competition that benefitted GHH.

13-year-old Starlynn Robertson came out on top, "It feels nice to give to the people that need help," Starylnn told News19. She is a part of the archery team at Gilbert Middle School where she learned to shoot.

Others contributed like JC's Outdoors who brought the arrows, bows provided by Jeffrey's Archery, prize targets by Palmetto Archery Targets and much more.