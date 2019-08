ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Area Boys and Girl Club is partnering with ICNA Relief for a Back-to-School Bash on Tuesday, where they will distribute school supplies to kids in need.

From folders, notebooks and more than 400 book bags, the team wants to make sure all kids are squared away for the start of the new school year.

The event takes place from 12 - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 759 Peasley Street in Orangeburg.