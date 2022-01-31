A Camden resident is working with the Kershaw County Sheriff's department to create backpacks for kids in serious situations

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Camden Resident, Brent Rogers is teaming up with the Kershaw County Sheriff's department to create domestic violence backpacks for kids in the area.

The idea was created by Rogers who went to the Sheriff's office and was asking them what the worst part of their day was.

When speaking with one officer they said "when they go to pick up kids and take them out of the homes for abuse, and when they go they have to use pillowcases or trash bags to put their personal things in and that really struck me so I started thinking about how we can make that better,".

Therefore he decided a backpack would be better than using trash bags.

The backpacks also come with items that range on the age of the kids. Most of them will include pencils, paper, cameras, and stuffed animals, but some might have different items.

Sheriff Lee Boan says it's been a tremendous help and they have tons of bags stockpiled and ready saying, "if there is a child in need our SRO's (Student Resource Officers) will let us know and we can get those students a backpack,".