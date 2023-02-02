BAJA program inspiring the future generation of young journalists in Orangeburg

With the help of communications staff from Claflin University, they're receiving hands on training in the field of broadcast journalism.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The BAJA program at Edisto Elementary School is preparing a future generation of aspiring journalists. With the help of communications staff from Claflin University, they're receiving hands on training in the field of broadcast journalism.

Instructors are teaching them the skills they need to create a multimedia broadcast. This includes shooting, editing, and writing their own content to being on camera.

“The future of the media is them," said Claflin University's department chair of mass communications Dr. Luis Almeida.

The classes of third, fourth, and fifth grade students even have access to a studio on the school's campus where they've been trained on teleprompters and video cameras. They use what they've learned to put on a broadcast for the school that airs in the mornings.

Faculty and students at Claflin University's mass communications program offered themselves as a resource by helping with the classes.

“It feels good to see the kids doing the work in front of the camera and practicing the skills so they can eventually come to college and we can help them be better journalists," said Almeida.

Bryce Jackson and Sahvana Shuler are students in the Baja Academy with aspirations of being TV news reporters.

“I like being in front of the camera because I’m really good at public speaking and I like to help people with my special abilities," said Jackson.