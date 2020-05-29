RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A destroyed Pelican's Snoballs has hope after a local company has stepped up to help out.

Earlier in May, the Pelican’s Snoballs in Ballentine was been robbed and then set on fire. Although no one has been apprehended for the crime, the store has good news.

“I knew that Pelican’s was a special place, but I didn’t know how special it was to our community," co-owner Merewynn Summers told Street Squad. Summers and her sister AC Greene were devastated when one of their two Pelican’s locations was robbed and burned a few weeks ago.

“When we found out that this I happened, I told my wife, ‘We need to help,'” Josh Miller, purchasing manager for Mungo Homes says. He has lived in this community his whole life and wanted to use his platform to help the sisters out.

List of partners helping Mungo to rebuild the Ballentine Pelican's Snoballs.

“What we’re going to do is go in – which we’ve already cleaned the place entirely out," Miller shares, "we’re going to rebuild the place.”

“When we got the phone call from Mungo – even though I was absolutely shocked by it – it was very fitting because they are such a community builder," Summers says. "For them to reach out to help us, it was just amazing.”

With the help of all of many partners this location hopes to be back open by July.

“We just want y’all to know that we will be open again very soon and serving yummy snoballs," Summers smiles.

Although great news for the business, authorities are still looking for whoever committed this crime. If you have any information be sure to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

