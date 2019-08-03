COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2019 Leadership Columbia class has partnered with the Babcock Center to help change the outdoor space at their Shop Road location.

This area used to be just a parking lot, but it’s about to look a lot different. Charles Stuart with Leadership Columbia, says there will be a couple of new additions.

“We’re doing a basketball court for them, a walk area for them to walk throughout the recreational area, and we’re also creating some garden areas so they can grow their own plants,” said Stuart.

The hope is these new additions will encourage a healthier lifestyle for those who are differently abled at the Babcock Center.

Crews spent Friday pouring the concrete to build the foundation of the court.

Those part of the project believe the new outdoor facility will make a big difference to the participants of the Babcock center and their families.

Angel Cheatwood, with the Babcock Center, says she sees a lot of potential.

“I see the beginning of lots of opportunities. I know before it was just an empty parking lot and just an empty sort of grassy area. Now I see something coming together where we can sort of make it what we want of it. I see people coming together. I see good times. I see activity, physical activity,” explained Cheatwood.

Leadership Columbia and the Babcock Center expect the new additions to be completed by April 30th.