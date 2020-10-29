'Bat Week' in SC falls right before Halloween

For Bat Week in SC, SCDNR is teaching people about these little mammals.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The week before Halloween is 'Bat Week' in South Carolina, and The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is teaching people about the little mammals.

According to SCDNR's bat biologist, Jennifer Kindel, some bats are native to the Midlands and people may see many more than they think.

“We have 14 different species of bats in South Carolina," Kindel said. According to Kindel, none of these are the 'vampire bat.'

The Palmetto State has bats that live in caves and others that live in trees. All of them are vital to the state's ecosystem, according to SCDNR.

“They provide $115 million to South Carolina’s Ag industry every year eating all of those insects and preventing that damage and then of course while they’re doing that, that means you don’t have to use as many pesticides and prevents a lot of cascading effects of pesticides on the environment.”

For the past three years, Governor Henry McMaster has signed a proclamation for bat week to reiterate how important their preservation is.



“They have been hit hard by white-nose syndrome which is a disease that kills them while they’re hibernating. So that’s been occurring since 2007 and spreading across the country," Kindel said.

The coronavirus has also made people wary of even though you cannot catch the virus from a bat in your vicinity.

“Unfortunately worldwide bats have been dying because people are afraid and have been destroying colonies of bats in caves and so that’s been a big problem with bats as well," Kindel said.

